How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 2/11/2025

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close following President Donald Trump’s latest tariff escalation and after the Federal Reserve hinted interest rates may not change for a while.

The S&P 500 ended flat Tuesday in its first trading since Trump imposed 25% tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.4%.

Movements in the bond market were likewise modest. Treasury yields inched higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said again that the Fed is in no hurry to cut interest rates further. Coca-Cola’s stock jumped following its latest profit report.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,068.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.24 points, or 0.3%, to 44,593.65.

The Nasdaq composite fell 70.41 points, or 0.4%, to 19,643.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.24 points, or 0.5%, to 2,275.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.51 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 290.25 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 120.45 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 4.01 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 186.87 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 2,049.43 points, or 4.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 333.06 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.54 points, or 2%.

The Associated Press