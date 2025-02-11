US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell by Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the authors (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Sound Therapy: Cortisol Reduction (111 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton (Audible Originals)

5. The 5 Types of Wealth by Sahil Bloom, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Source Code by Bill Gates, narrated by Wil Wheaton and the author (Random House Audio)

7. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

8. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

10. Trump: The Art of the Deal by Donald J. Trump and Tony Schwartz, narrated by Kaleo Griffith and the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

2. Bonded in Death by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

3. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Crash by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

6. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

7. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

8. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

9. The Path of Ascension 8 by C. Mantis, narrated by J.S. Arquin (Aethon Audio)

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser (Macmillan Audio)

By The Associated Press