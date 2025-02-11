Coca-Cola’s global sales volume drives revenue up 6% in the fourth quarter

Coca-Cola posted better-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as its sales volumes rose in the U.S., China and elsewhere.

Revenue for the Atlanta beverage giant rose 6% to $11.5 billion. That was better than the $10.68 billion Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Analysts had expected Coke’s unit case volumes to be up less than 1%. But the company reported unit case volumes up 2%, reversing a slide from earlier in the year.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar saw strong growth globally in the fourth quarter, with case volumes up 13%. Water, coffee, tea and sports drink volumes were all up 2%, the company said Tuesday. Volumes for juice, dairy and plant-based drinks fell 1%.

Net income rose 11% to $2.2 billion for the October-December period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share. That also beat analysts’ forecasts of 52 cents.

Coke’s shares rose nearly 4% in premarket trading Tuesday.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer