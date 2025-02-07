Trump is trying to halt the EV charger buildout. Experts say it’s not that easy

DETROIT (AP) — Experts are questioning President Donald Trump’s latest effort to slow the electric vehicle charging buildout in the U.S.

In a letter Thursday night, the Trump administration directed states to stop spending money for EV charging infrastructure, funds they were allocated under former President Joe Biden.

Trump may need an act of Congress for this, and it’s unclear he will get one. Industry leaders say customer demand will continue to drive growth in the charging network, regardless of federal funding.

The Tesla Supercharger network — led by CEO Elon Musk, now a prominent member of Trump’s inner circle — itself has received millions of dollars through the program that was just halted. But it also has a massive footprint of chargers across the country. Tesla will continue expanding its network regardless of federal money — and likely still benefit from its competitors receiving fewer funds.

What is President Trump trying to do with EV charging?

On his first day in office Trump paused billions of dollars in funding for a nationwide buildout of fast electric car chargers that had been allocated to states through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula program.

The disdain for EVs is part of the broader effort to dismantle many environmental policies and incentives put in place by the Biden administration.

Then the Federal Highway Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation that administers NEVI funding, told states Thursday to stop carrying out their plans pending new guidelines.

Some states, including Alabama and Rhode Island, already had suspended their programs with the Inauguration Day order, but Thursday’s directive is a further push from the Trump administration to halt federal efforts to electrify the roads and reduce planet-warming emissions from transportation.

States that currently have NEVI-funded projects up and running mostly have been reimbursed by the federal government. But the new memo means states with projects in the works, or those currently contracting for them, have to come to a screeching halt, and they don’t know if or when they will be able to proceed and request reimbursement.

Why does this effort matter for EV drivers in the U.S.?

NEVI was created through the Biden administration’s landmark bipartisan infrastructure law, passed by Congress in 2021, to fill gaps in the EV charging infrastructure network. For example, before, it might not have penciled out for a private company to install a charger along a rural highway with little traffic versus in a busy city, so this funding is an incentive to electrify those neglected regions.

NEVI also addresses the concern many car buyers have for road trips when charging stations are too far apart.

The NEVI program awards states $5 billion over five years, but they’ve struggled with permitting delays, complicated electrical upgrades and contracting.

Estimates suggest $3.3 billion of NEVI funding had already gone out the door to states.

Legal challenges for charging stations along highways

This announcement creates uncertainty, said Ryan Gallentine, managing director at business association Advanced Energy United.

“Most of the unawarded money is sitting in state Department of Transportation bank accounts ready to be spent,” Gallentine said in a statement. States are under no obligation to stop these projects based solely on this announcement, he said. “We call on state DOTs and program administrators to continue executing this program until new guidance is finalized.”

Others say the effort is sure to start legal battles.

“There’s no legal basis” for stopping plans that have already been approved and funded, said Andrew Wishnia, former deputy assistant secretary for climate policy at the DOT who helped author the NEVI program.

Regardless, Loren McDonald, chief analyst at Paren, a company that tracks EV charging data, emphasized EV range concerns will linger. “If you don’t have convenient access either where you live or where you work or in between, why would you get an EV? It just doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Money that was leftover after states met their highway obligations was meant to fill other gaps in charging: areas where there are low rates of EVs, including low-income areas or areas with a lot of apartment buildings where it hard for people to charge.

What’s next for U.S. highway EV charging?

The federal buildout is not the only or even the central effort to build EV charging across the nation. Private companies have collectively spent billions on this infrastructure.

Industry leaders say that the demand from drivers for EV chargers will mean companies build more of them. “I think the trend will continue. Maybe it’ll slow down over the next four years … but it’s going to continue,” said Bassem Ammouri, the chief operating officer at EV Connect, a major EV charging platform.

The fear for some is that efforts to delay critical charging infrastructure could have a domino effect on all parts of the EV transition, said Matt Stephens-Rich, director of programs at the non-partisan group Electrification Coalition, which depends on sales.

“As the world is shifting to electric vehicles, any slowdown will put the U.S. auto industry further behind,” Stephens-Rich said.

By ALEXA ST. JOHN and ISABELLA O’MALLEY

Associated Press