Hong Kong’s post office continues to suspend packages for US as it seeks clarification over tariff

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s post office announced late Thursday it would continue to suspend shipping items containing goods to the United States until further notice, despite its American counterpart having reversed its ban on packages from the city and other parts of China.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement that Hongkong Post was in talks with the U.S. postal administration but further clarification was still needed on certain matters, including over a tariff. It reiterated its strong disapproval over the U.S. imposition of additional duty on Hong Kong products, urging the U.S. to take “urgent actions to rectify its wrongdoing.”

The U.S. post office had announced Tuesday that it would no longer accept parcels from China, including the city, after the U.S. imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and ended a customs exception that allowed small-value parcels to enter the U.S. without paying tax.

It reversed course Wednesday but gave no reason, saying it would work with Customs and Border Protection to implement a collection process for the new tariffs to avoid delivery disruptions.

Although the ban was short-lived and the U-turn came within the same day for those who live in Hong Kong time zone, it confused those who wanted to post to the U.S. from the trading hub.

It also sparked concerns over the potential impact on online shopping platforms like Shein and Temu, popular with younger shoppers in the U.S. for cheap clothing and other products, usually shipped directly from China.

Cheap, direct postal service helps these companies keep costs low, as did the “de minimis” exemption that previously allowed shipments to go tax-free if their value is under $800.

The U.S. imported about $427 billion worth of goods from China in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Consumer electronics, including cellphones, computers and other tech accessories, make up the biggest import categories.

By KANIS LEUNG

Associated Press