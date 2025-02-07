New Mexico courtroom devolves into brawl as three people rush defendant in homicide case

New Mexico courtroom devolves into brawl as three people rush defendant in homicide case View Photo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A routine hearing in a New Mexico state courtroom devolved into chaos when three people rushed the defendant in a murder case, setting off a brawl with flying fists and kicks.

Courtroom video cameras recorded the Jan. 31 melee that has resulted in felony charges against two men who apparently rushed the defendant in a fit of rage over the killing of a relative.

The two men were charged with battery and assault on a public official. The fighting subsided as a law enforcement officer drew a stun gun and cordoned off the defendant from further attack.

A woman also has been arrested on the same charges, Albuquerque TV station KRQE reported Thursday. The courtroom video showed her hitting the defendant and an officer with a chair.

The presence of corrections officers and other security details in courtrooms doesn’t always keep the peace. Last year, a defendant in a felony battery case in Nevada flung himself over a judge’s bench and grabbed her hair, sparking a bloody brawl with court officials.

Katina Watson, court executive officer at New Mexico’s Second Judicial District, told KRQE that “these are the types of things that we see regularly.”

She praised an officer for reacting to ensure safety, without mention of potential security enhancements. The Associated Press sent a request to the court Thursday for comment on the courtroom fight and security precautions.