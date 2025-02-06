US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Night Is Defying” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

4. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

9. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

10. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

11. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

12. “Holmes Is Missing” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

13. “Presumed Guilty” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)

14. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

15. “Never Say Never” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Sirens’ Call” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

3. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

5. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You” by Neko Case (Grand Central)

6. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “Free Birds Revolution” by Miles Everson (BenBella/Holt)

8. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

9. “The Familiar Stranger” by Tyler Staton (Thomas Nelson)

10. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

11. “There’s Treasure Inside” by Jon Collins-Black (Treasure)

12. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

13. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

14. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

15. “The JFK Conspiracy” by Meltzer/Mensch (Flatiron)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

4. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

5. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

6. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Your Story Has a Villain” by Jonathan Pokluda (Thomas Nelson)

8. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

10. “The Man the Moment Demands” by Jason Wilson (Thomas Nelson)

11. “My Funny Demon Valentine (deluxe ed.)” by Aurora Ascher (Kensington)

12. “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

13. “Where Did You Go? (deluxe ed.)” by Jeneane O’Riley (Bloom)

14. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “God of Ruin” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

_____

By The Associated Press