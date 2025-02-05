How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 2/5/2025

Wall Street closed higher as gains for most stocks outweighed drops for Alphabet and some other big-name companies following their latest profit reports.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%.

Mattel jumped after blowing past profit expectations for the latest quarter. It helped offset a drop for Alphabet after Google’s parent company reported slowing growth for its cloud business. Treasury yields fell in the bond market after a report said growth for U.S. services businesses fell short of expectations.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.60 points, or 0.4%, to 6,061.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.24 points, or 0.7%, to 44,873.28.

The Nasdaq composite rose 38.31 points, or 0.2%, to 19,692.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.03 points, or 1.1%, to 2,316.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 20.95 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 328.62 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 64.89 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.54 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 179.85 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is up 2,329.06 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 381.54 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 86.07 points, or 3.9%.

The Associated Press