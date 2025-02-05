Ex-prosecutor’s trial ends as judge throws out her felony indictment in Ahmaud Arbery death case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge Wednesday threw out a felony indictment against a former Georgia prosecutor, ending her trial on charges that she abused her power by trying to protect the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in 2020.

Former District Attorney Jackie Johnson for years denied influencing police who initially decided against making arrests when Arbery was fatally shot in coastal Glynn County, where Johnson then served as the top state prosecutor.

She was indicted in September 2021 after state Attorney General Chris Carr ordered an investigation into possible misconduct by Johnson. But prosecutors for Carr’s office struggled to make a case once Johnson’s trial began last week.

Senior Judge John R. Turner on Monday ordered Johnson acquitted of a misdemeanor count of obstructing police. Turner ruled after prosecutors rested their case, declaring they failed to show “one scintilla of evidence” that Johnson had directed police investigators not to arrest the man who shot Arbery.

The judge Wednesday shot down the one remaining charge, a felony accusing Johnson of violating her oath of office. This time he granted a defense challenge that the indictment used to charge Johnson was fatally flawed by technical errors.

“Frankly, this is a decision I didn’t want to make,” Turner told attorneys in the courtroom. But he said he felt the defense’s challenge to the indictment against Johnson “needs to be granted.”

The judge also expressed sympathy for Arbery’s mother as she sat in the courtroom.

“When I think of this situation, I get a very deep sense of sadness,” Turner said.

Three white men in pickup trucks chased through their neighborhood Arbery before he was fatally shot. They were later convicted of murder and hate crimes.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting the 25-year-old Black man running in their Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun.

The men told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar and argued that he was shot in self-defense. No one was arrested for more than two months, until cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police.

All three men were later convicted of murder and federal hate crimes.

Since Johnson’s trial opened a week ago, prosecutors have tried to build a case that she worked behind the scenes to protect Travis McMichael and his father, a retired investigator from Johnson’s office, even after the district attorney had recused her office from the case.

Prosecutors suffered a setback last week when Glynn County Assistant Police Chief Stephanie Oliver testified that she and Johnson have never spoken about Arbery’s case. Oliver was one of two officers named in the 2021 indictment charging Johnson with obstruction by “directing that Travis McMichael should not be placed under arrest.”

Prosecutors rested their case Monday without calling Stephan Lowrey, the second officer named in the indictment, to testify.

Johnson recused her office from handling Arbery’s shooting. But prosecutors argued Johnson abused her power by recommending the attorney general appoint a neighboring district attorney, George Barnhill, to oversee the case without disclosing that Barnhill had already advised police that the shooting was justified.

Barnhill testified Friday that he had advised police independently with no input from Johnson.

Johnson was voted out of office in November 2020 and largely blamed her defeat on controversy over Arbery’s killing months earlier.

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press