5 people wounded in shooting at Ohio cosmetics warehouse

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Five people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at a cosmetics warehouse in Ohio, officials said.

The victims have been transported to the hospital and the suspect is no longer believed to be at the building, said Josh Poland, a spokesperson for the city of New Albany.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Police did not immediately provide details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the conditions of those wounded.

Police were working to evacuate all the employees following the shooting, which happened just before 11 p.m., police said in a statement.