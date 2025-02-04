US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins – (Hay House)

4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. The Oligarch’s Daughter by Joseph Finder – (Harper)

6. Presumed Guilty by Scott Turow – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Big Empty by Robert Crais – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Texas Murders by Andrew Bourelle & James Patterson – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

3. The Crash by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

8. Fourth Wing (2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean 1 (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Extreme Ownership by Jocko Willink & Leif Babin (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

By The Associated Press