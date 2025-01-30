How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 1/30/2025

Meta Platforms and Tesla helped lead most U.S. stocks higher following a rush of profit reports from some of the country’s most influential companies.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3%.

Meta and Tesla both rallied following their latest earnings reports and hopes for more growth. Microsoft kept indexes in check after reporting weaker growth than expected in its cloud-computing business. Treasury yields eased a bit after a report indicated the U.S. economy grew at a solid pace in the last quarter of 2024, but slightly slower than expected.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 31.86 points, or 0.5%, to 6,071.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.61 points, or 0.4%, to 44,882.13.

The Nasdaq composite rose 49.43 points, or 0.3%, to 19,681.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.36 points, or 1.1%, to 2,307.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 30.07 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 457.88 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 272.55 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.29 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 189.54 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 2,337.91 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 370.96 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 77.29 points, or 3.5%.

The Associated Press