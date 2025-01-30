Family of 6 killed in a house fire in upstate New York

MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) — Six family members have been killed in a house fire in upstate New York.

The fast-moving fire happened around 10 p.m. on Monday at a single family home in Massena, a town near the St. Lawrence River and the northern border with Canada, fire officials said.

The blaze was fueled by strong winds and quickly consumed the residence. Firefighters were able to pull the victims from the house, but they later died at the hospital.

State and county fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire but have said they believe it started in the kitchen.

A family member on Wednesday identified the victims as Diana Avery, Thomas Bowen, Tiara Bowen, Joshuha Bowen, Eli Bowen and Karmen Bowen.

Joseph Bowen said Avery owned the house and was his mother and Thomas Bowen was his brother.

He thanked community members, including emergency responders and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, for their support.

“Although our hearts are saddened and mourn for the loss of our family members, it is uplifting to hear how our family has touched and uplifted this community,” Bowen said in a statement to provided to local news outlets. “Like this tragedy, words cannot express how this affects the community they had and the coming together of the community.”

Massena Central School District Superintendent Ronald Burke said in a message to the school community that “our hearts are broken at the loss of the three Bowen children,” who he said attended the junior high and elementary schools.