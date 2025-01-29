Edmunds’ hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid View Photo

Hybrids are hot right now, and you have lots of choices if you’re considering a hybrid SUV. For years, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has been the go-to model for hybrid SUV shoppers. It’s no surprise since Toyota has earned a strong reputation for its hybrids, but the RAV4 Hybrid also delivers SUV necessities such as roomy seating, a large cargo area, and plenty of tech features. However, the Toyota faces ever stronger competition these days, and one of the latest newcomers is the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. It’s sleek, modern and packed with impressive tech. But is it the better hybrid SUV? Edmunds compared both compact hybrid SUVs to find out.

Power and fuel economy

Powering the RAV4 Hybrid is a four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system that produces a combined output of 219 horsepower. When we tested the RAV4 Hybrid, it went from 0 to 60 mph in a respectable 7.8 seconds. The ample power is complemented by an impressive EPA-estimated 39 mpg in combined city/highway driving and 37 mpg combined for the rugged Woodland Edition.

The Tucson Hybrid utilizes a more powerful hybrid powertrain that’s based on a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It produces 231 horsepower, which helped it achieve a slightly quicker 7.7-second 0-60 mph time. However, the Hyundai delivers a lower 38 mpg combined in the base Blue trim level and 35 mpg combined in all other trim levels. On our mixed-driving testing route, the Tucson Hybrid delivered 34 mpg versus the RAV4 Hybrid’s 35 mpg.

Although the Tucson Hybrid is more powerful and quicker, hybrids are about fuel efficiency, so the RAV4 Hybrid wins this category.

Winner: RAV4 Hybrid

Technology and driver assist features

Both hybrid SUVs come standard with a package of advanced driver assist features including emergency automatic braking and lane keeping assistance. A helpful 360-degree camera system is standard on the highest trim of the Tucson Hybrid, but it’s optional on the RAV4 Hybrid’s top trims. The Tucson Hybrid also offers a more advanced highway driving assist system that helps make highway driving easier by doing most of the work for you.

The Tucson Hybrid also has the advantage in tech thanks to most models having a large 12.3-inch driver display and center touchscreen. The RAV4 Hybrid starts with an 8-inch center touchscreen but offers a larger 10.5-inch unit. The standard Toyota driver display is part analog and part digital, and a fully digital 12.3-inch display is only available on the higher trim levels. Wireless smartphone connectivity is standard on both vehicles, but the Tucson Hybrid has a wireless smartphone charger as standard. It’s optional on the Toyota.

The Tucson Hybrid’s superior tech gives it the win here.

Winner: Tucson Hybrid

Comfort and cargo space

Both hybrid SUVs provide comfortable and supportive seats, but the Tucson Hybrid’s are more plush. Both hybrid SUVs boast comfortable ride quality; however, the Hyundai has an edge, with its smoother ride giving it the advantage. The Tucson Hybrid also has a quieter hybrid powertrain. The RAV4 Hybrid tends to drone when accelerating.

As for passenger space, it’s pretty even, although the Tucson Hybrid offers a few more inches of rear legroom and more room for infant car seats. Both hybrid SUVs provide among the most cargo space in their class, but the Tucson Hybrid has slightly more: 38.7 cubic feet vs. 37.6 cubic feet.

Winner: Tucson Hybrid

Pricing and value

The RAV4 Hybrid has a starting price of $33,295 for the base LE trim. The top Limited trim starts at $41,600. The Tucson Hybrid’s base Blue trim starts at $34,815, and the top Limited trim has a starting price of $42,645. However, the Tucson’s higher base price is justified because it comes with more standard features such as heated front seats, a larger center touchscreen and a hands-free power liftgate. It’s the same for the top trims, the Tucson’s Limited trim has more features than the RAV4’s including the previously mentioned 360-degree camera system, a panoramic sunroof and a heated steering wheel.

Another way the Tucson Hybrid offers greater value is that the RAV4 Hybrid is starting to show its age. It hasn’t been redesigned since 2019, while the Tucson Hybrid’s 2022 redesign and 2025 refresh make it much more modern-looking inside and out. The Hyundai also boasts a more refined and premium feel. To top it off, the Tucson offers longer warranties.

Winner: Tucson Hybrid

Edmunds says

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid’s superior comfort, value and tech make it the winner of this comparison. Even though it’s slightly less fuel-efficient, the more modern Tucson Hybrid is the better buy. However, a redesigned Toyota RAV4 is right around the corner and should be significantly better.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds.

By MICHAEL CANTU

Edmunds