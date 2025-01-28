How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/28/2025

Rebounding tech stocks drove U.S. indexes higher a day after they tumbled on doubts about whether the artificial-intelligence frenzy really needs all the dollars being poured into it.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Tuesday and clawed back more than half of its earlier drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 2%.

The spotlight remained on Nvidia, whose chips are powering much of the move into AI. It climbed nearly 9%. Treasury yields held relatively steady ahead of an announcement coming Wednesday about what the Federal Reserve will do next with short-term interest rates. Traders expect it to hold steady.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 55.42 points, or 0.9%, to 6,067.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.77 points, or 0.3%, to 44,850.35.

The Nasdaq composite rose 391.75 points, or 2%, to 19,733.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.84 points, or 0.2%, to 2,288.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 33.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 426.10 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 220.71 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.88 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 186.07 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 2,306.13 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 422.79 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 58.70 points, or 2.6%.

The Associated Press