Police accuse Michigan mom of setting house fire that killed daughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman is accused of setting a house fire that killed her 12-year-old daughter who was trapped in a bedroom.

“This is a shockingly cruel, unimaginable crime committed by a mom against her three kids,” Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.

The child died Monday night, two days after the fire in Grand Rapids. Two other children, ages 7 and 10, survived.

Winstrom said the 46-year-old mother removed smoke detectors from the house and poured lighter fluid before setting the fire. She was outside when police arrived.

Screams from inside the house “will live on in our heads for the rest of our lives,” Fire Chief Brad Brown said Monday.

The mother was in custody awaiting a court appearance. Prosecutor Chris Becker said mental health likely played a role in the fire.

“I think that’s what’s going to come out,” he said.