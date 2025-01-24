Man is sentenced to prison after shooting that left 3 people wounded at downtown Atlanta food court

ATLANTA (AP) — A gunman who shot and wounded three people at a busy food court in the heart of downtown Atlanta in June has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jeremy Malone on Friday pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault and other charges, WSB-TV reported.

Prosecutors said Malone walked into the large food court inside Atlanta’s Peachtree Center office complex in the middle of the afternoon and punched a stranger, then shot three people. All of them survived.

An off-duty Atlanta police officer who was working a security job at the complex then shot Malone, stopping the attack, police said.

Peachtree Center is a massive collection of office towers and an underground mall within blocks of multiple hotels that anchor Atlanta’s busy convention business.

Malone’s lawyer said his client has struggled with mental health issues, WSB reported.

