A Florida trooper fatally shoots a suspect during a fight at a hospital, authorities say

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a suspect during an altercation at a central Florida hospital on Friday, authorities said.

The altercation happened in the emergency department at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital in Ocala, Florida, according to a statement from the hospital. The unidentified suspect died when the trooper used deadly force, the Ocala Police Department said in a statement.

No law enforcement officers or hospital staff were injured. The highway patrol requested the Florida Law Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to the police department.

No further details were released.

Ocala is located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.