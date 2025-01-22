Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

New Michigan law requires destruction of guns turned in during community buybacks

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Whitmer Auto Show

New Michigan law requires destruction of guns turned in during community buybacks

Photo Icon View Photo

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State police in Michigan will be required to destroy guns collected during community buybacks or other efforts, under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

State police in 2024 acknowledged that a previous disposal method destroyed only the frame or receiver of the firearm. A private company was recycling and selling the other parts, The New York Times reported.

State police last March announced that they would destroy entire guns turned over by local police departments. Now that policy has been written into law.

“Our current practice of destroying all parts of the firearm will remain the standard now and for the future,” said Col. James Grady II, director of the state police.

State police handled more than 11,000 guns in 2023, spokesperson Shanon Banner said.

The Rev. Chris Yaw of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield said gun destruction after buybacks is what “Michiganders want and expect.”

Yaw’s church in suburban Detroit has collected hundreds of guns in exchange for gift cards to area stores. He said the line of cars was 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) long during an event in 2022.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 