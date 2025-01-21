How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 1/21/2025

U.S. stocks rose after more companies said they made bigger profits at the end of last year than analysts expected and as Treasury yields eased.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% Tuesday, while many markets around the world took only tentative steps following Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

Trump has promised sweeping moves to reshape global trade and the economy, often at other countries’ expense, but stock indexes in Asia and Europe mostly made only modest moves.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 52.58 points, or 0.9%, to 6,049.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 537.98 points, or 1.2%, to 44,025.81.

The Nasdaq composite rose 126.58 points, or 0.6%, to 19,756.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 42.09 points, or 1.8%, to 2,317.97.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 167.61 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is up 1,481.59 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 445.99 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 87.81 points, or 3.9%.

The Associated Press