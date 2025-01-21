US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy, narrated by the author (Academy of Excellence – New York – Rome – Tokyo)

3. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. The Frontiersmen by Allan W. Eckert, narrated by Kevin Foley (Tantor Audio)

6. Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old by Brooke Shields and Rachel Bertsche – contributor, narrated by Brooke Shields (Macmillan Audio)

7. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

8. You Deserve to Be Rich Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, narrated by the authors (Random House Audio)

9. Hack your Body, Heal your Mind by BBC Studios, narrated by Kimberley Wilson (Audible Originals)

10. It Begins with You by Jillian Turecki, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Track Her Down by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)

4. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler, narrated by Lynne Thigpen (Recorded Books)

5. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

6. Beautiful Ugly by Alice Feeney, narrated by Richard Armitage and Tuppence Middleton (Macmillan Audio)

7. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. The Grandmother by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen (Audible Studios)

9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser (Macmillan Audio)

10. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

By The Associated Press