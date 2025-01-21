Indiana lays off 25 athletic department workers in preparation for revenue sharing, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University has laid off 25 athletic department employees as it prepares for revenue sharing with athletes that is expected to begin this year, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person requested anonymity because the school had not made a public announcement.

School officials are attempting to trim the budget in each division of the athletic department, such as compliance and communications, by roughly 10%.

The Hoosiers will not be eliminating any sports programs and no coaches or team staff members have been affected by the cuts.

The Indianapolis Star reported the employees were notified of the decision in a letter on Thursday.

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer