How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 1/17/2025

U.S. stock indexes rallied to close out their best week in two months.

The S&P 500 rose 1% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.5%.

SLB helped lead the market after the provider of oilfield services said it will deliver more cash to its shareholders through dividends and a stock buyback. Big Tech also lifted the market amid hopes the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates later this year. Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market after sharp drops earlier in the week helped boost stocks.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 59.32 points, or 1%, to 5,996.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 334.70 points, or 0.8%, to 43,487.83.

The Nasdaq composite rose 291.91 points, or 1.5%, to 19,630.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.09 points, or 0.4%, to 2,275.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 169.62 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is up 1,549.38 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 468.57 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 86.65 points, or 4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 115.03 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 943.61 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 319.41 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 45.72 points, or 2.1%.

The Associated Press