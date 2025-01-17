Man shoots and kills person inside North Carolina restaurant, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — One man was killed in a Raleigh restaurant after a possible dispute led to a shooting Friday morning, police said.

A gunman walked into Coquette Brasserie, a French restaurant in North Hills, and fatally shot a man, then shot himself, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference. The shooter was in critical condition and a bystander who was also struck had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Patterson said.

The shooting appeared to stem from a dispute, although police didn’t know if the men knew each other, she said. No one else was injured in the shooting, police said. All shots fired were thought to have occurred inside the restaurant, Patterson said.

“This was not a random incident,” Patterson said. “This is not something that happens on a daily basis in North Hills.”

Authorities said there is no longer an active shooter situation. Traffic near the shopping mall was heavily restricted and was expected to remain that way for several hours.

Several Wake County schools were initially placed on lockdown after the shooting, but they have since been lifted.