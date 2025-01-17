New York City mayor to meet with Trump View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to meet with Donald Trump in Florida on Friday, another friendly overture to the president-elect by a Democrat awaiting trial on federal corruption charges.

The purpose of the talk is to “discuss New Yorkers’ priorities,” the mayor’s spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a short statement Thursday. “The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward,” he said.

Adams left New York City for Florida on Thursday, according to his public schedule.

It isn’t unusual to see such fence-mending or unity-seeking meetings during presidential transitions, but Adams’ outreach to Trump has been scrutinized by critics who see it as an act of self-preservation.

The Democrat is scheduled to go on trial in April on charges that he accepted luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals in exchange for corrupt acts.

As president, Trump would have the power to pardon Adams. He could also potentially pressure the Justice Department to drop the charges. Adams, who has pleaded not guilty, has indicated that he is open to accepting a pardon.

Even before the election, Adams began voicing a desire to work with Trump, arguing that the federal government and the city have to work together even if there are differing political views.

Trump has also expressed warmth for Adams. After the mayor was indicted, Trump said he suspected the charges were brought because Adams had criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Trump himself was convicted last year in state court in New York of falsifying records at his business, though a judge declined to impose any punishment at sentencing, citing constitutional hurdles.

Some of Adams’ likely opponents in this year’s mayoral Democratic primary criticized the upcoming meeting.

“Pardon me? The Trump agenda is not going to help move our city or the country forward. This pilgrimage is clearly about something else,” State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said on X.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, another candidate for mayor, said Adams should “state immediately that he will not seek or accept a pardon from Donald Trump.”

“New Yorkers deserve to know that their Mayor is putting their interests ahead of his own — and whether our tax dollars, or Turkish Airlines, will be financing his trip to Florida,” Lander wrote on X.

Adams and Trump are partially aligned, politically, on some immigration matters. Adams has said he is in favor of doing more to deport immigrants accused of crimes.

In December, Adams met with Trump’s incoming “Border Czar” Tom Homan. Adams has long been critical of New York City ordinances that limit cooperation between city law enforcement officials and federal immigration enforcement agencies.

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press