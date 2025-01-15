Bo Jackson gives up $21 million judgment in extortion suit against niece and nephew View Photo

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Former professional football and baseball player Bo Jackson is giving up a $21 million judgment against his niece and nephew, whom he said harassed and tried to extort money from him.

A judge in February ruled in Jackson’s favor in the suit he had filed in April 2023 against Thomas Lee Anderson and Erica M. Anderson, also known as Erica Anderson Ross. Jackson, a running back who won the Heisman Trophy at Auburn and also played in both the NFL and MLB, Jackson had alleged in his lawsuit that his relatives tried to extort $20 million from him through harassment and intimidation.

In addition to the monetary award, last year’s ruling included a permanent protective order barring his niece and nephew from bothering or contacting him and his immediate family. It also said they must stay at least 500 yards (meters) from the Jacksons and remove social media posts about them.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Jason D. Marbutt said in his February order that neither Jackson’s niece and nephew nor their attorneys rebutted Jackson’s claims or participated in the case after a May 2023 hearing, when they consented to a temporary protective order. The judge found the Andersons to be in default, accepting as true all of Jackson’s allegations.

After that ruling was issued, a new lawyer for the Andersons filed a motion in March to set aside that judgment and to dismiss the lawsuit, according to court filings. In a filing Tuesday, Jackson and the Andersons jointly asked the judge to throw out February’s order, withdraw the Andersons’ pending motions and enter a consent judgment.

“In the meantime, the Parties have conducted two mediations and have reached a private agreement resolving this dispute,” the filing says.

Marbutt on Wednesday issued an order vacating his February ruling at the request of Jackson and his niece and nephew.

That consent judgment finds in Jackson’s favor on several counts and dismisses others, awards no damages either to Jackson or his niece and nephew and says the parties shall pay their own attorneys’ fees. It also says the Andersons must not harass or intimidate Jackson and his wife and children and stay 500 yards (meters) away from them, except in certain circumstances, including court appearances, sporting events and family functions. The Andersons are also not to have any contact with Jackson and his wife and children.

Jackson, 62, had alleged that the harassment began in 2022 and included threatening social media posts and messages, public allegations that put him in a false light. He also alleged that public disclosure of private information was intended to cause him severe emotional distress. With the help of an attorney, the Andersons demanded $20 million to stop. He said he feared for his own safety and that of his family.