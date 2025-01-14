Wisconsin’s governor creates new violence-prevention office in wake of school shooting View Photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic governor on Tuesday created a new office dedicated to preventing gun violence, a month after a school shooting not far from the state Capitol.

Gov. Tony Evers also called on the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a series of gun control and public safety measures, saying reducing violence should be a “shared priority that transcends politics.”

The Legislature has already rejected numerous gun control measures put forward by Evers, including universal background checks for gun purchases. But Evers said the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School last month demonstrated the need for lawmakers to act.

“Reducing crime and violence should be an issue that receives earnest bipartisan support,” Evers said at a news conference surrounded by gun control advocates, Democratic lawmakers and the mayor and police chief of Madison who responded to last month’s school shooting.

Evers signed an executive order creating a statewide office of violence prevention. He said the office will work with local partners including law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, school districts and gun shop owners with the goal of reducing gun violence.

The office will also work to develop public education campaigns and promote safer communities, Evers said. It will also award grants targeting a reduction in violence, in particular gun violence, to school districts, firearm dealers, law enforcement agencies, nonprofits and government agencies.

Evers announced $10 million in federal funding for the office. He said his state budget that will be submitted to the Legislature next month will request more state funding to continue the office over the next two years.

Evers also said he would be proposing a sweeping package of gun violence and public safety measures.

Republican majorities in the Legislature shrunk after the November election, leading Evers and Democrats to say they hoped for more bipartisanship and consideration of ideas that have been summarily rejected in the past. But following the Dec. 16 shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison that left a student, teacher and the 15-year-old shooter dead, Republicans have not voiced support for any gun control measures backed by Democrats.

Wisconsin polls have repeatedly shown high public support for a variety of gun control measures.

Evers in 2019 called a special session of the Legislature to pass a universal gun background check bill and a “red flag” proposal that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a risk to themselves or others. Republicans immediately adjourned without debating the measures. It was the first of a dozen special sessions Evers has called since 2019, none of which have been successful.

Democrats have reintroduced those and more than two dozen other gun safety bills over the past six years, but Republicans have repeatedly refused to take them up. Republicans, instead, have introduced bills that would expand access to guns and discussed arming teachers. Evers in 2022 vetoed Republican bills that would have allowed holders of concealed carry permits to have firearms in vehicles on school grounds and in churches located on the grounds of a private school.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press