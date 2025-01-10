Altice to spend millions on internet upgrades in settlement with West Virginia

Altice to spend millions on internet upgrades in settlement with West Virginia View Photo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The parent company of one of West Virginia’s largest internet providers has reached a settlement with the state to resolve thousands of consumer complaints.

Under the settlement announced Friday by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Altice USA will make $40 million in additional upgrades in West Virginia through 2027, provide $4 million in credits to customers’ accounts and pay the state $500,000.

Altice entered into the agreement without admitting that its practices violated the state Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

“This is years in the making and a big win for the consumers in West Virginia,” Morrisey said.

Altice operates in West Virginia under the Optimum brand. Suddenlink Communications, Optimum’s former name, was fined $2.2 million in 2022 by the state Public Service Commission. The PSC found that Suddenlink ignored customer complaints, reduced the number of full-time employees and its maintenance work and budget, and changed its method of communicating with customers.

A statement issued by Morrisey’s office said Altice has invested $75 million in infrastructure upgrades in the state since 2021. If the current upgrades are not completed by 2027, Altice would face additional fines of up to $40 million.

Current customers who qualify will receive $25 credits on their accounts. Former customers can submit a claim to see if they are eligible for a cash refund, the statement said.