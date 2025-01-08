DeWine signs bill requiring schools to notify parents of health care changes, ‘sexuality content’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Wednesday that boosts the rights of parents to know when schools are changing their child’s health care or preparing to present lessons involving “sexuality content,” as conservatives nationally increasingly criticize public schools as too liberal on such issues.

Parents can opt out of the health care or the lessons under what has been named the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

A separate provision of the Republican-backed bill requires districts to allow students to leave school during the day for periods of religious instruction.

The signing comes as conservatives nationally increasingly criticize public schools as too liberal and seek to quash discussion of hot-button topics, particularly around gender identity.

Opponents decried the Ohio bill as forcing schools to “out” LGBTQ+ students by revealing their private health care discussions with their parents.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press