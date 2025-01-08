JetBlue passenger suddenly opens exit door as flight is taxiing for takeoff at Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — A person on board a plane at Boston Logan International Airport that was taxiing for takeoff suddenly opened an exit door and was quickly restrained by other passengers, authorities said.

The JetBlue passenger was expected to face charges and be arraigned Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Tim McGuirk said in a statement Tuesday night. The passenger’s name was not released.

The door was opened about 7:30 p.m. “suddenly and without warning,” McGuirk said.

The opening of the overwing exit door caused an emergency slide to deploy aboard JetBlue flight 161 from Boston to San Juan, the airline said in a statement.

“The flight was eventually swapped to another aircraft and has since landed in San Juan. We greatly appreciate our customers’ understanding as we worked to address this situation, ” the airline said.