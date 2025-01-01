What we know after a driver crashes into pedestrians on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, killing 10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians gathered on New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district early on New Year’s Day, killing 10 people and injuring more than 30 other revelers. Two police officers were also injured in a shootout with the suspect, who authorities said died after that firefight.

The attack occurred on Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties, and with crowds in the city in anticipation of the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game later Wednesday at the nearby Superdome.

Here’s what we know about the attack:

What happened?

Police said the driver sped through a crowd along Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday as revelers had gathered to celebrate the start of the New Year. Ten people were killed and more than 30 others were injured and taken to five local hospitals. Two police officers were also wounded in a shootout with the suspect.

What are police saying about a possible motive?

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism. Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did” and he tried “to run over as many people as he could.” Kirkpatrick said two police officers were shot after the driver emerged from the truck and are in stable condition.

What happened to the driver?

FBI said the suspect is dead after a firefight with police. New Orleans police said that after the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect reportedly opened fire on responding officers, who returned fire. The suspect was struck and subsequently declared dead at the scene. Further information on the suspect was not immediately released.

Who was in the crowd?

Authorities said Bourbon Street was filled with revelers toasting the start of 2025 and attending New Year’s Eve parties when the attack occurred. Crowds in New Orleans have been ballooning in anticipation of Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl college football playoff game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame. Officials said that game would go on as scheduled.

What protections are there for pedestrians on Bourbon Street?

City documents show New Orleans has been in the midst of a major project to remove and replace post-like barriers called bollards designed to prevent vehicle attacks along Bourbon Street. That project began in November and involves replacing old bollards with new removable stainless steel bollards.

Have there been similar deadly attacks involving vehicles?

Wednesday’s attack in New Orleans is the latest example of a vehicle being used as a weapon around the world to carry out mass violence. The trend has alarmed law enforcement officials because such attacks can be difficult to protect against. Last month, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor plowed into a Christmas market teeming with holiday shoppers in the German city of Magdeburg, killing four women and a 9-year-old boy.