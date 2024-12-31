US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Cher by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block (HarperAudio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. We Who Wrestle with God by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget by Lysa TerKeurst, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

Fiction

1. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

2. Wicked by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough (Recorded Books)

3. Not Another Christmas Rom Com by A. J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Teddy Hamilton (Audible Originals)

4. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

5. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

6. James by Percival Everett, narrated by Dominic Hoffman (Random House Audio)

7. The Christmas Party by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay (Audible Originals)

8. Peppa Pig’s Play-A-Long Podcast (Series 1) by Ryan Denham, performed by Amelie Bea Smith, Frances White, George Weightman, Robyn Elwell, Sarah Ann Kennedy, Morwenna Banks, Kira Monteith, Penelope Rawlins, George Tompsett and Amber Asmah-Bishop (Audible Originals)

9. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

10. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

By The Associated Press