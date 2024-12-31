US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

6. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

7. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Wicked (collector’s ed.)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

9. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

11. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

12. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

13. “In Too Deep” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

14. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

2. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

3. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

5. “Cher” by Cher (Dey Street)

6. “Guinness World Records 2025 – (Guinness World Records)

7. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

9. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

10. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

11. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

12. “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson (Crown)

13. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

14. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

15. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

3. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

4. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

6. “Ultimate Taylor Swift Sticker Mosaic Art” by Logan Powell (Design Originals)

7. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

10. “ Orbital” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

11. “For the Fans: Taylor Swift” by Catherine/Luchini (Mad Libs)

12. “The Christmas Tree Farm” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

13. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

14. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

15. “The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

_____

