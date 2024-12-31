Cloudy
China’s manufacturing activity slows in December as trade risks grow

By AP News

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in December, official data showed on Tuesday, despite recent stimulus measures and in the face of increasing trade risks.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index, based on a survey of factory managers, slipped to 50.1 in December from 50.3 the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

It was the third straight monthly reading above 50, a level that indicates an expansion of manufacturing activity.

A parallel purchasing managers’ index for the non-manufacturing sector, which covers construction and services, rose to 52.2 points up from 50 points in November.

