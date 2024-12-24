How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/24/2024

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street ahead of the Christmas holiday, led by gains in Big Tech stocks. The S&P 500 added 1.1% Tuesday. Trading closed early ahead of the holiday. Tech companies including Apple, Amazon and chip company Broadcom helped pull the market higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%. American Airlines shook off an early loss and ended mostly higher after the airline briefly grounded flights nationwide due to a technical issue. Treasury yields held steady in the bond market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.97 points, or 1.1%, to 6,040.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 390.08 points, or 0.9%, to 43,297.03.

The Nasdaq composite rose 266.24 points, or 1.3%, to 20,031.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.42 points, or 1%, to 2,259.85

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.19 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 456.77 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 458.53 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.48 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,270.21 points, or 26.3%.

The Dow is up 5,607.49 points, or 14.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 5,019.77 points, or 33.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 232.78 points, or 11.5%.

