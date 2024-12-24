US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. We Who Wrestle with God by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Cher by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block (HarperAudio)

7. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Wicked by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough (Recorded Books)

2. Not Another Christmas Rom Com by A. J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Teddy Hamilton (Audible Originals)

3. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

4. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

5. The Christmas Party by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay (Audible Originals)

6. The Grandmother by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen (Audible Studios)

7. Knight of Shadows by Kel Kade, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Audio)

8. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

9. Beware of Chicken 4 by Casualfarmer, narrated by Travis Baldree (Podium Audio)

10. Defiance of the Fall 14 by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)

By The Associated Press