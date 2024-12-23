Cloudy
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Nebraska governor hospitalized after he is bucked off a horse

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Nebraska Governor Injured

Nebraska governor hospitalized after he is bucked off a horse

Photo Icon View Photo

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was injured Sunday after being bucked off a horse and is expected to be hospitalized for several days.

Pillen, a first-term Republican, was with his family when he was thrown off a new horse and injured, according to the governor’s office. He was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, and then transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

The governor’s office said Pillen is conscious and alert and has been in touch with his staff. He is expected to remain at the Omaha hospital for several days.

Pillen, 68, was elected governor in 2022. Before becoming governor, he worked as a veterinarian and owned a livestock operation.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 