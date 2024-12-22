Today in History: December 22, four shot by New York subway vigilante

Today is Sunday, Dec. 22, the 357th day of 2024. There are nine days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 22, 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four young Black men on a Manhattan subway, alleging they were about to rob him. (Goetz was acquitted of attempted murder and assault charges but convicted on a weapons possession charge, ultimately serving eight months of a one-year sentence.)

Also on this date:

In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of antisemitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.

In 1990, Lech Walesa (lek vah-WEN’-sah) took the oath of office as Poland’s first popularly elected president.

In 2001, Richard C. Reid, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, tried to ignite explosives in his shoes, but was subdued by flight attendants and fellow passengers. (Reid is serving a life sentence in federal prison.)

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gay, lesbian and bisexual Americans to serve openly in the military for the first time in history, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Hector Elizondo is 88. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 80. Broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer is 79. Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson is 73. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 64. Actor Ralph Fiennes (rayf fynz) is 62. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 54. Singer-actor Jordin Sparks is 35. Racing driver Josef Newgarden is 34. Rapper DaBaby is 33. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 31.

By The Associated Press