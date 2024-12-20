Wisconsin police chief overseeing school shooting probe is named to Seattle job View Photo

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was named as the chief of police in Seattle on Friday, five days after he was thrust into the national spotlight because of a shooting at a religious school in Wisconsin that killed a teacher and student.

Barnes’ departure comes as Madison police are still in the early days of their investigation into what motivated 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow to open fire at Abundant Life Christian School, killing teacher Erin West and 14-year-old freshman Rubi Patricia Vergara. Rupnow killed herself, authorities said.

In a statement announcing the decision, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said Barnes has demonstrated “impressive leadership capabilities” during the school shooting investigation.

Barnes was known to be a finalist for the Seattle job before the shooting. He has served as the chief of police in Wisconsin’s capital city since 2021. He also was a finalist to become chief of police in Chicago in 2023 and San Jose, California, in October.

Barnes did not mention the shooting in the statement from Harrell’s office. “My family and I are excited about the opportunity to integrate into Seattle’s vibrant community, known for its diversity, innovation and resilience,” Barnes said.

Harrell dismissed former Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz in May over allegations that Diaz discriminated against women and people of color. Harrell’s office said Barnes was chosen over two other finalists.

Barnes has long been rumored to be looking to leave the job in Madison, which has a population of about 280,000. Just seven months into the position, he told the news outlet Isthmus that despite the rumors he was in the job “for the long haul.” Barnes’ three children and wife continued to live in Illinois, where he previously worked, while he rented an apartment in Madison, Isthmus reported.

Barnes has taken center stage responding to the school shooting, but with mixed results. His department initially reported that five people had been killed.

Barnes also said at a news conference that the first 911 call came from a second-grade student. A day later, Barnes said it had in fact come from a second-grade teacher.

Barnes has done many interviews with local and national media outlets this week, while defending not releasing more details about the shooter’s motivation or whether her parents may be charged, citing the ongoing investigation.

Barnes is a former U.S. Marine who began his law enforcement career in 2000 with the Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina. He left to become deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina, from 2017 to 2020. He worked as the director of training and professional development with Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability starting in August 2020 before coming to Madison as chief in February 2021.

This was Rupnow’s first semester at ALCS, Barbara Wiers, the school’s director for elementary and communications, told The Associated Press. The school was working with her family on attendance, but teachers had no significant concerns, she said.

Vergara’s funeral is set for Saturday and West’s funeral is Monday, according to obituaries published Wednesday and Thursday.

West had worked at the school for four years and is the mother of three daughters, according to her obituary. West worked three years as a substitute teacher before accepting a staff position as the sub coordinator and in-building substitute teacher, according to a statement from the school.

Vergara was a freshman at the school and “an avid reader, loved art, singing and playing keyboard in the family worship band,” according to her obituary.

By SCOTT BAUER and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press