US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

3. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “Wicked (collector’s ed.)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

9. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

11. “In Too Deep” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

12. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

13. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

14. “A Monsoon Rising” by Thea Guanzon (Harper Voyager)

15. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “Cher” by Cher (Dey Street)

3. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

5. “Guinness World Records 2025 – (Guinness World Records)

6. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

7. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

8. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

10. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

11. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

12. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

13. “Catching Whimsy” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Under His Wings” by Emily Compagno (Harper Influence)

15. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

3. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

4. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 24″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

6. “Ultimate Taylor Swift Sticker Mosaic Art” by Logan Powell (Design Originals)

7. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

8. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

9. “For the Fans: Taylor Swift” by Catherine/Luchini (Mad Libs)

10. “The Christmas Tree Farm” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

11. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2025″ by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

12. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Orbital” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

14. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

15. “Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book” by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

