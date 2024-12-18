Friend of Alexander real estate brothers surrenders in sexual assault case

MIAMI (AP) — A friend of brothers who are prominent in luxury real estate in Florida and New York and are charged with sex trafficking and assault surrendered Wednesday on an allegation that he helped two of them rape a woman nearly a decade ago.

Ohad Fisherman, 39, returned early from his honeymoon in Japan to surrender at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse on a charge of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators. He was later released on $25,000 bond, with his new wife and mother-in-law putting up another $260,000 in collateral.

According to investigators, Fisherman helped twins Alon and Oren Alexander rape a woman on Dec. 31, 2016. They say that Alon Alexander invited the woman to his Miami Beach apartment for a New Year’s Eve barbecue, sending her photos with people already in attendance. When she arrived, however, the only people present were the twins, Fisherman and two maids.

The woman told police that the Alexanders and Fisherman took her into a bedroom, where Fisherman held her down while the twins took turns raping her. She was told not to tell anyone.

“Mr. Fisherman is anxious to resolve this and to vindicate his name,” defense attorney Jeffrey Sloman told reporters.

That alleged assault is one of three allegations the Alexander twins face in Florida state court.

They and their older brother Tal are also charged in a federal indictment out of New York accusing them of luring, drugging and violently raping dozens of women. An FBI agent testified at a hearing last week that about 40 women have accused them of sexual assault between 2010 and 2021, often in gang rapes.

All three Alexander brothers remain in custody in Florida. They have denied the allegations, saying through their attorneys that any sex was consensual.

Oren and Tal Alexander are known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami for clients that included Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan. In 2022, they started a new real estate company called Official.

Alon Alexander attended law school and joined the family’s private security business.