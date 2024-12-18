Edmunds: These are the best full-size trucks for daily driving and off-roading View Photo

Full-size trucks are hugely popular thanks to their ability to get tough jobs done. This characteristic equally applies to those times when paved roads end and off-road hardware becomes essential to getting to your given destination. The automotive experts at Edmunds have compiled four full-size light-duty pickups that won’t wilt over rough landscapes. They’ve also kept in mind that all-terrain adventures should leave a little money left over for things outside of monthly truck payments. With this in mind, they’ve steered clear of some of the priciest go-anywhere models and instead focused on ones that balance on-road comfort with off-road aptitude at relative affordability. All prices listed below include the destination charge.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is well suited for fulfilling a broad range of driving needs. The Trail Boss option package can be applied to both the Custom and LT trim levels and provides an appealing mix of capability and affordability. Available exclusively with four-wheel drive, the Trail Boss is outfitted with a lifted suspension, stronger shock absorbers, underbody skid plates and all-terrain tires. During road tests, Edmunds complimented the Silverado for staying true to its old-school roots while simultaneously staying updated with the latest onboard technology.

The Trail Boss can be had with three available engines. These consist of a standard 310-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder, a 305-horsepower diesel-powered six-cylinder, and a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8. There’s also a more expensive LT Trail Boss version with a few more standard features and an optional 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8.

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss starting price: $53,795

Ford F-150 Tremor

For decades, the Ford F-Series has been America’s best-selling full-size truck. It’s pretty easy to see why. The 2025 Ford F-150 can be customized to be anything from a no-nonsense work truck to an opulent luxury machine. The Tremor version is meant for off-roading. It comes standard with features such as a Tremor-specific suspension to enhance off-road performance, underbody protective skidplates, and a locking rear differential and all-terrain tires to maximize available grip.

The Tremor also boasts some high-tech means of scrambling over rugged terrain. This includes Trail Turn Assist, a feature that brakes the inside rear wheel to tighten the turning radius. It’s a nifty piece of kit when navigating along tight trails. Under the hood is standard four-wheel drive and a choice of two engines: a 400-horsepower V8 or a 400-horsepower turbocharged V6. The V8 has the burlier exhaust note but the V6 makes more torque, which is helpful for acceleration and towing.

2025 Ford F-150 Tremor starting price: $66,810

GMC Sierra 1500 AT4

Much of what holds true with the Chevrolet Silverado also applies to the GMC Sierra 1500. That’s because the two trucks share the same mechanical bits and specifications. But befitting for a slightly more upmarket brand, GMC kits out the Sierra 1500 with nicer cabin materials and luxury add-ons. Nor is the Sierra afraid to get itself dirty when it comes to off-road duty. It’s more than capable of off-roading tasks thanks to its 2-inch suspension lift, standard four-wheel drive and underbody skid plates.

The all-terrain-themed trims consist of the AT4 and AT4X. The latter has a slightly higher degree of rock-crawling capability with some extra features including a locking front differential. Both versions come standard with a 305-horsepower turbocharged diesel engine or offer an available 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8. During testing, Edmunds praised the strong acceleration provided by the available 6.2-liter V8.

2025 GMC Sierra AT4 starting price: $68,795

Ram 1500 Rebel

The Ram 1500 is significantly updated for 2025. Highlights include slight exterior styling tweaks, some new technology features and an updated cabin. The Ram 1500 Rebel is still in the lineup too. It comes outfitted with four-wheel drive, upgraded Bilstein shock absorbers, an electronic locking rear axle and all-terrain tires. A trick air suspension is available that further allows the driver to raise the truck to increase body clearance over off-road obstacles.

The Rebel can be decked out in no less than seven choices of two-tone color schemes, complete with splashy Rebel decals along the flanks of the cargo bed. Unlike its Ford, Chevy and GMC rivals, the Rebel has only one choice of engine, and it’s not a V8. But that’s not a demerit. Edmunds has found that the new-for-2025 420-horsepower turbocharged inline-six engine provides the quickest acceleration of the four trucks here.

2025 Ram 1500 Rebel starting price: $66,190

Edmunds says

Truck owners who are serious about venturing off the beaten path would be smart to have this quartet of go-anywhere machines on their shopping list this holiday season.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.

By NICK KURCZEWSKI

Edmunds