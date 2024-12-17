How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/17/2024

U.S. stock indexes closed lower and gave back some of their stellar gains for the year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday, though it’s still near its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% from its record set the day before.

Nvidia, the superstar stock that’s been a big reason for Wall Street’s run to records this year, fell for the eighth time in the last nine days. Treasury yields held relatively steady after sales at U.S. retailers strengthened by more than expected. Bitcoin set another record.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.47 points, or 0.4%, to 6,050.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.58 points, or 0.6%, to 43,449.90.

The Nasdaq composite fell 64.83 points, or 0.3%, to 20,109.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.91 points, or 1.2%, to 2,334.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.48 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 378.16 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 182.34 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 12.81 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,280.78 points, or 26.9%.

The Dow is up 5,760.36 points, or 15.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 5,097.71 points, or 34%.

The Russell 2000 is up 307.01 points, or 15.1%.

The Associated Press