US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Briar Club by Kate Quinn (William Morrow)

2. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Publishing Group)

3. The House of Cross by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. To Die For by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. James by Percival Everett (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Tom Clancy Defense Protocol by Brian Andrews & Jeffrey Wilson (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Witness by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang (William Morrow)

10. The Friday Afternoon Club by Griffin Dunne (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. One Day in December: A Novel (Unabridged) by Josie Silver (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Night of the Crash by Jessica Irena Smith (Hachette UK Ltd )

5. Wind and Truth by Brandon Sanderson (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

6. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Everyone Is Watching by Heather Gudenkauf (HarperCollins Publishers )

10. Wicked : The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (Wicked Years) by Gregory Maguire (Recorded Books, Inc.)

