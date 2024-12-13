Small plane crashes onto New York highway, killing 1 person and injuring another

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed onto a New York highway in Westchester County Thursday night, killing one of two people on board and injuring the other, authorities said.

The crash shut down traffic on Interstate 684 in Harrison, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Manhattan, at about 7 p.m.

Video from the scene showed the damaged white plane against a guardrail in the center median, with emergency vehicles blocking all lanes of traffic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the Department of Environmental Conservation was on scene to clean up spilled aviation fuel.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual,” Hochul said in a statement.