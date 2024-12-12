Timeline of events since Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Here is a timeline of events that began with the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky:

— March 13, 2020: Officers serving a narcotics warrant fatally shoot Taylor in her home.

— March 13, hours later: Police announce the arrest of Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, in the wounding of an officer during an exchange of gunfire; Taylor is left unidentified at the news conference, described as “an unresponsive woman who was later pronounced dead.”

— March, April, 2020: The shooting stays out of the headlines as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in the U.S.

— April 27, 2020: Taylor’s family files wrongful death lawsuit against police department and city, challenging the police narrative.

— May 22, 2020: Prosecutors announce they will drop attempted murder charges against Walker, who shot at officers in his girlfriend’s home.

— May 28, 2020: Walker’s anguished 911 call is released, three days after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, sparking large protests in Louisville.

— May 29, 2020: Mayor Greg Fischer suspends use of no-knock warrants by Louisville police.

— June 1, 2020: Fischer fires Police Chief Steve Conrad after officers failed to turn on body cameras in shooting of barbecue cook David McAtee during protests in Louisville.

— June 11, 2020: Louisville Metro Council unanimously passes “Breonna’s Law,” which bans use of no knock warrants.

— June 23, 2020: Officer Brett Hankison, one of three officers who fired shots the night of Taylor’s death, is fired for “blindly” firing into Taylor’s apartment.

— Sept. 15, 2020: City announces civil settlement providing Taylor’s family with $12 million and promising police reforms.

— Sept. 23, 2020: A Kentucky grand jury indicts Hankison for shooting into neighboring apartments, but did not charge any officers for their role in Taylor’s death.

— April 26, 2021: Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a Justice Department probe into policing in Louisville over Taylor’s death.

— March 3, 2022: Former Kentucky police detective Brett Hankison is acquitted of state charges that he endangered neighbors when he fired into Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death.

— Dec. 12, 2022: Walker settles two lawsuits against the city of Louisville. The city agrees to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court.

— March 8, 2023: The U.S. Justice Department finds Louisville police engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discrimination against the Black community following an investigation prompted by Taylor’s death.

— Nov. 16, 2023: Jurors fail to reach a unanimous verdict on federal civil rights charges in the trial of Hankison, who was charged in the police raid that killed Taylor. The judge declares a mistrial.

— Dec. 13, 2023: Federal prosecutors tell a judge they intend to retry Hankison.

— Aug. 23, 2024: A federal judge throws out felony charges against two former Louisville officers, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany, who were accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Taylor’s door before they fatally shot her.

— Oct. 1, 2024: Federal prosecutors file a new indictment against Jaynes and Meany.

— Nov. 2, 2024: A federal jury convicts Hankison of using excessive force on Taylor during a botched 2020 drug raid that left her dead. It’s the first conviction of a Louisville police officer who was involved in the deadly raid.

— Dec. 12, 2024: The U.S. Justice Department and the city of Louisville reach an agreement to reform the city’s police force after an investigation prompted by Taylor’s death.