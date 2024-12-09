Jay-Z says lawsuit accusing him of raping a child at awards after-party is part of an extortion ploy

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Jay-Z says a rape allegation made against him is part of an extortion attempt.

A woman who previously sued Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging she was raped at an awards show after-party in 2000 when she was 13, amended the lawsuit Sunday to include a new allegation that Jay-Z was also at the party and participated in the sexual assault.

Jay-Z called the allegations “idiotic” and “heinous in nature” in a statement released by one of his companies. He also revealed that he had anonymously sued the woman’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, in California, alleging Buzbee was trying to blackmail him by threatening to make the rape allegation public if he didn’t agree to a legal settlement.

Jay-Z said a letter his lawyer received from Buzbee appeared to seek a settlement but had the “opposite effect.”

“It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion,” his statement read. “So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

The litigation is part of a wave of sexual assault lawsuits levied against Combs as the hip-hop mogul remains in custody in New York awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The woman, who is not named in the suit, says she was hanging around Radio City Music Hall during the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards and managed to talk a limousine driver into bringing her to a celebrity-studded party at a private residence after the event.

She said that while she was in the limousine, she was asked to sign a nondisclosure document. Once at the party, the lawsuit said, she took a drink that made her feel “woozy and lightheaded” and went into a bedroom to lay down.

She said that Combs and Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, then barged into the room along with another unnamed celebrity and raped her.

Buzbee, a personal injury lawyer in Houston, Texas, announced at a news conference in October that he represents some 120 people — both men and women — with allegations of sexual misconduct against Combs.

His firm, which has set up a 1-800 number for accusers, began filing a wave of suits against the hip-hop mogul a few weeks later.

Combs’ attorneys at the time denied the allegations, and criticized the press conference and hotline as “clear attempts to garner publicity.”

Buzbee said the allegation that he was trying to blackmail Jay-Z is “stupid and laughable,” and that his letter simply sought confidential mediation in the litigation.

“What he fails to say in his recent statement is that my firm sent his lawyer a basic demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him,” he said in an emailed statement. “Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve.”

Emails seeking additional comment were sent Monday to representatives for Jay-Z.

“My only heartbreak is for my family,” he said in the statement posted on social media by his entertainment company, Roc Nation. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press