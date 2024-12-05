How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/5/2024

U.S. stocks slipped below their records in the runup to a big jobs report due on Friday.

The S&P 500 edged down 0.2% Thursday after setting an all-time high for the 56th time this year the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

The crypto market had much more action, and bitcoin briefly burst to a record above $103,000 before falling back toward $99,000. It’s climbed dramatically since Election Day on hopes President-elect Donald Trump will be more friendly to crypto. Airline stocks were strong, while Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.38 points, or 0.2%, to 6,075.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 248.33 points, or 0.6%, to 44,765.71.

The Nasdaq composite fell 34.86 points, or 0.2%, to 19,700.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.39 points, or 1.3%, to 2,396.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.73 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 144.94 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 482.09 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.56 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,305.28 points, or 27.4%.

The Dow is up 7,076.17 points, or 18.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,688.91 points, or 31.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 369.10 points, or 18.2%.

The Associated Press