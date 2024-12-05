US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

6. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “Christmas in Bethel” by Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

8. “The Mirror” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Her Soul to Take (deluxe ed.)” by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

11. “Wicked (collector’s ed.)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

12. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “The Perfect Marriage (collector’s ed.)” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

14. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

15. “In Too Deep” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Cher” by Cher (Dey Street)

2. “Under His Wings” by Emily Compagno (Harper Influence)

3. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

4. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

5. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

6. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

7. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

8. “Guinness World Records 2025 – (Guinness World Records)

9. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Taylor Swift: The Stories Behind the Songs” by Annie Zaleski (Thunder Bay)

11. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

12. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

13. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

14. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

15. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “The Christmas Tree Farm” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

5. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

6. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

9. “Blood of Hercules” by Jasmine Mas (Canary Street)

10. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

11. “The Cinnamon Bun Book Store” by Laurie Gilmore (One More Chapter)

12. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

13. “Daydream” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

14. “The Striker (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. “How My Neighbor Stole Christmas” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

_____

By The Associated Press