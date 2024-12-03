How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/3/2024

U.S. stocks tiptoed to more records after a quiet day of trading. The S&P 500 edged up by 2 points, or less than 0.1%, on Tuesday to set an all-time high for the 55th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to its own record set a day earlier. Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report showed U.S. employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of October than a month earlier. The South Korean won sank against the dollar after its president declared martial law and then later said he’ll lift it.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.73 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,049.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.47 points, or 0.2%, to 44,705.53.

The Nasdaq composite rose 76.96 points, or 0.4%, to 19,480.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.79 points, or 0.7%, to 2,416.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.50 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 205.12 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 262.74 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.38 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,280.05 points, or 26.8%.

The Dow is up 7,015.99 points, or 18.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,469.56 points, or 29.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 389.27 points, or 19.2%.

The Associated Press